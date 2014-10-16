Two Ex-Rabobank traders charged in U.S. with manipulating Libor

WASHINGTON Oct 16 Two former derivative traders for Dutch lender Rabobank were charged on Thursday for allegedly manipulating the Libor benchmark, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, both of England, were indicted by a federal grand jury in New York, the agency said.

Two other former Rabobank employees have pleaded guilty in the United States, and two others face pending charges. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by James Dalgleish)