公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Rabobank CEO to quit early over Libor scandal -Dutch media

AMSTERDAM Oct 29 Rabobank Chief Executive Piet Moerland, who was due to retire next year, will step down early over the Libor interest-rate rigging scandal, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

The Dutch lender declined to comment on the media reports.

