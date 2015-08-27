Ex-Rabobank traders seek dismissal of U.S. charges over Libor scheme

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 27 Two former Rabobank
traders urged a U.S. judge on Thursday to dismiss an indictment
accusing them of engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the
benchmark interest rate at the center of a global investigation
into misconduct at several banks.
Lawyers for Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti told a Manhattan
federal judge that prosecutors could not show the British
citizens' compelled testimony to a U.K. regulator was not used
against them despite U.S. rights against self-incrimination.
Michael Schachter, Allen's lawyer, said the case was tainted
because a former Rabobank trader who became a cooperating
witness had previously reviewed Allen and Conti's compelled 2013
testimony to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority in a related
probe.
As a result, any information provided by the trader, Paul
Robson, to U.S. authorities may have been influenced by
reviewing Allen and Conti's testimony, he said, causing their
statements to be used against them in violation of the U.S.
Constitution.
"It offends our system of justice," Schachter said.
But prosecutor Brittain Shaw argued the Fifth Amendment
right against self-incrimination was not implicated when a
foreign government rather than the United States compels
testimony.
"The United States is the only country bound by the
Constitution," she said.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the case appeared to
raise a novel, "very interesting issue," and said he would issue
a ruling "promptly."
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
interest rate that underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
financial products.
U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether
banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions.
The investigations have resulted in $9 billion in
settlements with banks and brokerages and several people being
charged.
Rabobank agreed in 2013 to pay $1 billion to resolve U.S.
and European Libor-related probes, including $325 million as
part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice
Department.
Conti and Allen are expected to face trial Oct. 5 after
pleading not guilty to charges that they participated in a
scheme to manipulate U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.
Three other employees including Robson have pleaded guilty,
while two others have not appeared in U.S. court.
The case is U.S. v. Robson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)