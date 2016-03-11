UPDATE 2-Ex-Rabobank traders get U.S. prison terms for Libor manipulation

(Adds details from court hearing)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 10 Two former Rabobank
traders were sentenced to prison on Thursday after being
convicted in the first U.S. trial arising from global
investigations into the manipulation of Libor, the leading
benchmark for pricing financial transactions.
Anthony Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity
and finance, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in
New York to two years in prison. Anthony Conti, an ex-senior
trader, was sentenced to one year in prison.
A federal jury in November found the British citizens guilty
on conspiracy and wire fraud charges for participating in a
scheme from 2006 to 2011 to manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen
Libor rates to benefit Rabobank's trading positions.
"The offense is too serious," Rakoff said. "You can't go
around, as in my view Mr. Allen and Mr conti did, helping rig
one of the most important markets in the world and not pay the
price."
Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, deny wrongdoing, and will remain
free on bail pending appeals.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate financial institutions charge each other for loans that is
calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks.
Hundreds of trillions of dollars in short-term interest
rates, swaps and other financial products are pegged to Libor.
Allen and Conti were the first defendants to face a U.S.
trial following investigations into whether banks submitted
artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading
derivatives tied to Libor.
Those investigations resulted in U.S. and U.K. charges
against 32 people and around $9 billion in regulatory
settlements with financial institutions.
Rabobank in October 2013 reached a $1 billion deal to
resolve related U.S. and European probes. The U.S. Department of
Justice charged five other Rabobank employees, three of whom
pleaded guilty.
While Allen denies wrongdoing, he told Rakoff he wished he
told others to stop, adding: "I will live that regret the rest
of my life."
The only other person to be sentenced is Tom Hayes, a former
UBS AG and Citigroup Inc trader serving an 11-year sentence
after being convicted in a London trial in August involving yen
Libor manipulation.
A second U.K. trial stemming from the probes ended with six
former brokers being acquitted in January of conspiring with
Hayes to manipulate interest rates.
Brian Young, a Justice Department prosecutor, said
authorities may charge more individuals.
"This is not the end of the story," he said.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-272.