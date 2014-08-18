Ex-Rabobank employee is second to plead guilty to Libor rigging

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Aug 18 A former employee of Rabobank pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in a scheme to manipulate the Yen Libor rate, the U.S. Justice Department said, the second employee of the Dutch lender to plead guilty in connection with the scheme.
Paul Robson, who used to submit Rabobank's rates used to calculate the Libor benchmark, pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate the submissions to benefit trading positions, the agency said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Eric Walsh)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
