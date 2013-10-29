版本:
2013年 10月 29日

Dutch Rabobank fined $1.07 bln over Libor scandal

AMSTERDAM Oct 29 U.S. and European regulators ordered Dutch lender Rabobank to pay $1.07 billion to settle allegations it aided a scheme to rig benchmark interest rates, imposing the fifth fine in a scandal that has helped shred faith in the financial industry.

Rabobank's chief executive, Piet Moerland, said in a statement on Tuesday that he would resign with immediate effect.

