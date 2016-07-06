Former Rabobank trader Paul Thompson to plead guilty -court hearing

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 A former Rabobank trader from Australia is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges arising from an international investigation into the manipulation of Libor, the leading global benchmark for pricing financial transactions.
The plea by Paul Thompson, the former head of money market and derivatives trading in Northeast Asia for the Dutch bank, was disclosed by his attorney, Harry Sandick, at a hearing Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)