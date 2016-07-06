版本:
Former Rabobank trader Paul Thompson to plead guilty -court hearing

July 6 A former Rabobank trader from Australia is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges arising from an international investigation into the manipulation of Libor, the leading global benchmark for pricing financial transactions.

The plea by Paul Thompson, the former head of money market and derivatives trading in Northeast Asia for the Dutch bank, was disclosed by his attorney, Harry Sandick, at a hearing Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

