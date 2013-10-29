版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 21:01 BJT

Rabobank provision for Libor fines is sufficient - executive

AMSTERDAM Oct 29 Rabobank has taken sufficient provisions to cover the Libor settlement of $1.07 billion, executive board member Sipko Schat told Dutch broadcaster RTL on Tuesday.

