Ex-Rabobank traders rigged Libor for 'unfair advantage', U.S. tells jury

NEW YORK Oct 14 Two former Rabobank traders
abused their positions in setting Libor interest rates to help
the bank gain an "unfair advantage" trading financial products
tied to the benchmark, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Carol Sipperly, the prosecutor, told jurors at the start of
the trial of Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti in federal court in
Manhattan that the two traders engaged in a years-long scheme to
manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.
"Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti were cheating," Sipperly
said. "They were bankers giving themselves and their bank an
unfair advantage for years, continuously."
But the British citizens' lawyers said while others at
Rabobank may have sought to manipulate Libor, their clients
acted honestly.
"Actions speak louder than words," Michael Schachter,
Allen's lawyer, said. "And Tony Allen's actions will speak
loudly and clearly to you."
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
The case is the first by the U.S. Justice Department to go
to trial following investigations by U.S. and European
authorities into whether banks submitted artificial rate
estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to
Libor.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions.
Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and
finance, and Conti, a senior trader, were indicted in October
2014, a year after the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1
billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.
During her opening statement, Sipperly said Allen and Conti
had been entrusted to make Libor submissions "honestly and
fairly."
"These men exploited and abused that role over and over
again to serve their own ends," she said.
Aaron Williamson, Conti's lawyer, said the prosecutors
"cherry picked" a handful of electronic messages to support
their claim, when Conti's 15,000 Libor submissions told another
story.
"You'll see no evidence Tony's submissions skewed to benefit
those traders' positions," he said.
Both defense lawyers sought to discredit the expected
testimony of three ex-Rabobank employees who pleaded guilty and
are cooperating in hopes of lenient sentences. Williamson said
those men "panicked and told a story."
The first of those employees, ex-Rabobank trader Lee
Stewart, is expected to testify on Thursday.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)