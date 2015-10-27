Ex-Rabobank trader facing Libor trial in U.S. takes stand

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 A former Rabobank trader on
trial in the United States for allegedly engaging in a scheme to
manipulate Libor took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday,
distancing himself from the process of setting the benchmark
interest rates.
Anthony Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity
and finance, testified in federal court in Manhattan that while
Libor was "important," he relied on others to submit numbers
used to calculate the rates and did not review their
submissions.
"It required judgment by the traders, and the traders had
the expertise," he said.
Allen, 44, said he did not recall having any discussions
about manipulating Libor with a trader he supervised, Paul
Robson, who pleaded guilty and testified as a government witness
at trial.
Asked by his lawyer, Michael Schachter, if a particular
meeting occurred in which Robson raised the topic of biasing
rates, Allen replied, "Absolutely not, that didn't happen."
The testimony came during the trial of Allen and Anthony
Conti, a former Rabobank senior trader, who the U.S. Justice
Department accuses of engaging in a years-long scheme to
manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
The case is the first to go to trial in the United States
following investigations by U.S. and European authorities into
whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster
profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions.
Allen and Conti were indicted in October 2014, a year after
the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1 billion deal resolving
related U.S. and European probes.
Both British citizens have denied the charges. Conti is
expected to testify in his own defense as well. Closing
arguments in the trial are scheduled for next Monday.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)