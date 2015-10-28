UPDATE 2-Ex-Rabobank trader facing Libor trial in U.S. takes stand, Australian granted bail

(Adds Australian ex-Rabobank trader granted bail)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 27 A former Rabobank trader on
trial in the United States for allegedly engaging in a scheme to
manipulate Libor took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday,
denying that he helped rig benchmark rates to favor the bank's
trading positions.
Anthony Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity
and finance, was one of seven Rabobank traders indicted in New
York by a federal grand jury.
Another ex-Rabobank trader, Paul Thompson, who was arrested
in the Western Australian city of Perth last week following an
extradition request, was granted bail by an Australian court on
Wednesday.
Allen testified in Manhattan federal court that while some
at the bank trading derivatives linked to Libor had asked him to
bias the rate in their favor, he ignored their requests.
"It was just not a relevant consideration when you're
setting Libor," Allen said.
In what he described as a lone exception, Allen, a British
citizen, acknowledged considering the views of one trader, Lee
Stewart, who was among three ex-Rabobank employees who testified
for the prosecution after pleading guilty.
But Allen said unlike other traders, Stewart's views were
expressed after he conducted his own research, making them at
times useful to determine estimates that would be used in
calculating Libor.
Allen said he rarely was involved in setting Libor given his
supervisor status, and regularly deferred to his subordinate
traders to submit numbers used to calculate the rate.
"It required judgment by the traders, and the traders had
the expertise," he said.
The testimony came in the trial of Allen and Anthony Conti,
a former Rabobank senior trader, who the U.S. Justice Department
accuses of engaging in a years-long scheme to manipulate the
U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.
Conti's lawyer said last week that he likewise would
testify.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to
trial following probes by U.S. and European authorities into
whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster
profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions.
Thompson, the Australian trader, was granted bail by an
Australian magistrate after his lawyer argued he was not a
flight risk and the health of one of his children required his
support at home.
He agreed to surrender his passport, report to local police
daily and put up a A$500,000 ($355,850) surety to appear again
in a month. A spokesman for Thompson's family said he had
cooperated with investigations since being charged in March 2014
while highlighting that he had never worked in the United States
and had not been charged elsewhere.
Allen and Conti were indicted in October 2014, a year after
the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1 billion deal resolving
related U.S. and European probes. Both deny the charges.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
($1 = 1.4051 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Morag MacKinnon in PERTH; Editing by
Toni Reinhold and Simon Cameron-Moore)