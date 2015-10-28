Rabobank trader tells jury he ignored traders' requests to rig Libor

Oct 28 A former Rabobank trader accused of
engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor told a jury on
Wednesday that he sometimes learned of improper requests from
traders to rig the benchmark rate, but never acted on them.
The testimony in Manhattan federal court of Anthony Allen,
Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and finance, came as
his co-defendant, Anthony Conti, said in court that he would not
take the stand in his own defense. Conti's lawyer had said last
week that his client planned to testify.
Prosecutors say that Conti and Allen submitted artificial
Libor estimates to benefit Rabobank's trading positions on
derivatives tied to Libor.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
During cross-examination on Wednesday, Allen acknowledged
that he repeatedly failed to rebuke subordinates for making
improper requests for Libor submissions.
"I didn't feel a need to," he said. "I ignored the
requests."
He also said he trusted Conti to set Libor properly and
never felt the need to warn him about improper requests from
traders.
"Tony Conti was an experienced trader," Allen said.
"I knew he knew how to set Libor."
Allen and Conti were indicted by a federal grand jury in New
York in October 2014, a year after Netherlands-based Rabobank
reached a $1 billion deal resolving related U.S. and European
probes.
The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to
trial following probes by U.S. and European authorities into
Libor manipulation by banks.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions.
Jurors will hear closing arguments in the Rabobank case on
Monday.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alan Crosby)