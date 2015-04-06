MOVES-Rabobank appoints Donald Meltzer as M&A head for North America

April 6 Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank appointed Donald Meltzer as vice chairman and head of mergers and acquisitions for its North America wholesale banking division.

Meltzer, who has nearly 30 years of experience in investment banking, spent 20 years at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York and London, most recently as co-head of global mergers and acquisitions, Rabobank said.

He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)