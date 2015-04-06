MOVES-Rabobank appoints Donald Meltzer as M&A head for North America

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 6 Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank appointed Donald Meltzer as vice chairman and head of mergers and acquisitions for its North America wholesale banking division.
Meltzer, who has nearly 30 years of experience in investment banking, spent 20 years at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York and London, most recently as co-head of global mergers and acquisitions, Rabobank said.
He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.