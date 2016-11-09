CORRECTED-Ex-Rabobank trader gets 3 months in U.S. prison for Libor scheme

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say three months, not
three years)
By Nate Raymond
Nov 9 A former Rabobank trader from Australia
was sentenced on Wednesday to three months in a U.S. prison for
conspiring to manipulate Libor, the leading benchmark for
pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.
Paul Thompson, the Dutch bank's ex-head of money market and
derivatives trading for Northeast Asia, was sentenced by U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan after pleading guilty in
July to conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.
