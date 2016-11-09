UPDATE 1-Ex-Rabobank trader gets 3 months in U.S. prison for Libor scheme

(Adds further details on court hearing, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
Nov 9 A former Rabobank trader from Australia
was sentenced on Wednesday to three months in a U.S. prison for
conspiring to manipulate Libor, the leading benchmark for
pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.
Paul Thompson, the Dutch bank's ex-head of money market and
derivatives trading for Northeast Asia, was sentenced by U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan after pleading guilty in
July to conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.
While Rakoff agreed with prosecutors that prison time was
warranted, he cited several mitigating factors justifying a
short term, including health issues suffered by Thompson and
some family members.
"I don't think under all of the factual circumstances a long
period of incarceration is required," Rakoff said.
In court, Thompson, 50, apologized for his actions.
"I wish I had stood up against this activity and had not
participated in it," he said.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, underpins
trillions of dollars of financial products globally from
mortgages to credit cards. The rate is based on what banks say
they believe they would pay if they borrowed from other banks.
U.S. and European authorities have spent years probing
whether banks tried to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions.
The investigations have led to around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions and charges
against several individuals.
Those included Thompson and six other former Rabobank
traders charged by the U.S. Justice Department after the bank in
2013 reached a $1 billion deal to resolve related U.S. and
European probes.
Prosecutors said Thompson participated in a scheme with
others to rig the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates to benefit
Rabobank's trading positions, in which traders sought to
influence the bank's Libor submissions.
Thompson, a derivatives trader based in Hong Kong and
Singapore, waived extradition in July after being arrested in
Australia in October 2015 while two ex-Rabobank traders from the
United Kingdom, Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, were undergoing
trial in New York.
Both were convicted in November. In March, Allen and Conti
were sentenced to two years and one year in prison,
respectively. Both are appealing.
Three other former Rabobank traders--Paul Robson, Takayuki
Yagami, and Lee Stewart--have pleaded guilty and have yet to be
sentenced. A seventh, Tetsuya Motomura of Tokyo, is considered a
fugitive by the U.S. government.
The case is U.S. v. Thompson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-272.
(Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown
and Diane Craft)