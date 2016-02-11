Ex-Rabobank traders lose bid in U.S. to overturn Libor convictions

NEW YORK Feb 11 Two former Rabobank traders on Thursday lost a bid to overturn their convictions arising from an international investigation into the manipulation of Libor, the leading global benchmark for pricing financial transactions.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan declined to dismiss the case against Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, the former traders, who argued that their rights against self-incrimination were violated.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)