Ex-Rabobank traders lose bid in U.S. to overturn Libor convictions

BRIEF-Fluor says project Zuidasdok has been preliminarily awarded to Zuidplus
* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture
NEW YORK Feb 11 Two former Rabobank traders on Thursday lost a bid to overturn their convictions arising from an international investigation into the manipulation of Libor, the leading global benchmark for pricing financial transactions.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan declined to dismiss the case against Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, the former traders, who argued that their rights against self-incrimination were violated.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture
* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes
* Homestreet Inc - has finalized a settlement agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission on January 19, 2017