Rabobank weighs bids for asset manager Robeco -sources

| LONDON/NEW YORK

LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 10 Dutch bank Rabobank is weighing three offers for its asset management arm Robeco as it has to choose between bids to split the 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) plus business or keep it whole, people familiar with the situation said.

The Netherlands' largest retail bank received bids from a private equity consortium of Advent International and CVC , and a second from Japanese financial services group Orix for the whole of the asset management unit that spans Europe and United States.

It received a third bid from Boston-based asset manager AMG Inc, which in partnership with Permira plans to split the business up, the people said.

