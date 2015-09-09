MOVES-RA Capital Management appoints Christopher Wolf CFO

Sept 9 RA Capital Management LLC hired Christopher Wolf as its chief financial officer as the hedge fund builds out its team.

Wolf previously worked at fund firms HighVista Strategies and Abrams Capital, the company said.

Boston-based RA Capital Management said Derek Meisner joined as general counsel and chief compliance officer. He was a partner at law firm K&L Gates and had earlier worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also appointed Nick McGrath as corporate counsel and compliance officer. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)