UPDATE 1-Rackspace Q2 beats Street view

* Q2 EPS $0.13 vs est $0.12
* Q2 rev $247.2 mln vs est $241.2 mln
Aug 4 Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc posted second-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations, on strong demand for online data storage and hosting.
The company earned $17.6 million, or 13 cents per share in the quarter, from $11.2 million, or 8 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $247.2 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 12 cents a share, on revenue of $241.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which provides services that helps firms host their software on the internet or the 'cloud', added 10,137 customers during the quarter, a 7 percent sequential rise.
San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace's shares closed at $36.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.