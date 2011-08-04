UPDATE 1-Rackspace Q2 beats Street view

* Q2 EPS $0.13 vs est $0.12

* Q2 rev $247.2 mln vs est $241.2 mln

Aug 4 Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc posted second-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations, on strong demand for online data storage and hosting.

The company earned $17.6 million, or 13 cents per share in the quarter, from $11.2 million, or 8 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $247.2 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 12 cents a share, on revenue of $241.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which provides services that helps firms host their software on the internet or the 'cloud', added 10,137 customers during the quarter, a 7 percent sequential rise.

San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace's shares closed at $36.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)