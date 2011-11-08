UPDATE 3-Soaring migration to the cloud drives Rackspace growth

* Q3 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.14
* Q3 rev $265 mln vs est $261.6 mln
* Total server count rises 6 pct in Q3
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Siddharth Cavale
Nov 7 Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc
reported double digit third-quarter revenue growth for
the fifth consecutive time as enterprise customers boosted
demand for its cheaper cloud services in an uncertain global
economy.
"(Rackspace) appears to be uniquely positioned to benefit
from the secular shift towards cloud computing ... and continues
to fire on all cylinders," Mizuho Securities USA analyst Michael
Nelson said, saying this has offset any negative impact the
economy could have had on sales.
Looking for cheaper alternatives to run their businesses,
many small- and medium-sized firms are migrating to hosting
their applications on the cloud. These applications run on
servers and hardware provided by companies like Rackspace,
instead of on in-house resources.
"For 2012, I still think revenue growth is going to in the
high 20 percent range even with macro headwinds, but on a
normalized basis I think it is shooting for 30-35 percent
growth," analyst Jonathan Schildkraut with Evercore Partners
said.
The company, which competes with Equinix and
Internap Network Services Corp , has said growth this
year would exceed the 24 percent it achieved in 2010.
Revenue for the July-September period rose 32.5 percent to
$265 million, compared with average analysts' expectations of
$261.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $19.9 million, or 14 cents a share, compared
with $11.8 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.
Total server count rose 6 percent to 78,717 servers and
total customers rose 6 percent sequentially.
The San Antonio, Texas-based company's shares, which have
risen 33 percent year-to-date, were up 3 percent at $42.94 after
the bell. They closed at $41.75 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Soham Chatterjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon, Anthony Kurian)