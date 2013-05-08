版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 04:12 BJT

Rackspace results miss estimates

May 8 Rackspace Hosting Inc, which leases online storage space to companies, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly results due to weak spending on technology.

Net income rose to $27 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $23.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $362 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $367.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐