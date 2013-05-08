Rackspace results miss estimates

May 8 Rackspace Hosting Inc, which leases online storage space to companies, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly results due to weak spending on technology.

Net income rose to $27 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $23.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $362 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $367.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.