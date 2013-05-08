Rackspace results miss estimates

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 8 Rackspace Hosting Inc, which leases online storage space to companies, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly results due to weak spending on technology.
Net income rose to $27 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $23.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $362 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $367.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.