Rackspace quarterly profit drops 30 pct

BRIEF-ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
Feb 10 Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 30 percent drop in quarterly profit as expenses rose and said CEO Lanham Napier retired, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trading.
Net income fell to $20.8 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $29.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15.6 percent to $408.1 million.
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
LONDON, April 28 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance joint venture for 156 million pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned break-up into four parts.
LONDON, April 28 Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will still be their fifth straight month of gains.