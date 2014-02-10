版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 05:19 BJT

Rackspace quarterly profit drops 30 pct

Feb 10 Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 30 percent drop in quarterly profit as expenses rose and said CEO Lanham Napier retired, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trading.

Net income fell to $20.8 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $29.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15.6 percent to $408.1 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐