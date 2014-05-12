Rackspace revenue jumps 16 pct as web hosting demand rises

May 12 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its web-hosting services.

The company's net income fell to $25.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $27 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $421 million from $362.2 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)