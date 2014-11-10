Web-hosting company Rackspace's revenue jumps 18.3 pct

Nov 10 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported an 18.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its web-hosting and cloud management services.

The company's revenue rose to $459.8 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $388.6 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $25.7 million, or 18 cents per share, from $16.3 million, or 11 cents per share. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)