Web-hosting company Rackspace's revenue jumps 18.3 pct

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
Nov 10 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported an 18.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its web-hosting and cloud management services.
The company's revenue rose to $459.8 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $388.6 million a year earlier.
Net income rose to $25.7 million, or 18 cents per share, from $16.3 million, or 11 cents per share. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes