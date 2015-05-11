UPDATE 1-Rackspace posts revenue below estimates; shares fall

(Compares with estimates; Adds details, share move)

May 11 Rackspace Hosting Inc's quarterly revenue fell below market estimates, hurt by a strong dollar, sending the web hosting company's shares down nearly 10 percent in extended trading.

Rackspace gets about a third of its revenue from outside the United States. The dollar has risen about 23 percent against a basket of major currencies in the past year.

Rackspace leases online storage space to companies and provides its clients management and support services for their cloud-based operations.

The company is facing tough price competition from Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp for cloud services that includes online storage, processing power and database services.

Amazon broke out financial details of its secretive cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, for the first time in April, saying revenue jumped almost 50 percent to $1.57 billion.

The web-hosting company also said it expects revenue to grow between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent for the second quarter on a constant currency basis.

Rackspace's first-quarter revenue rose 14.1 percent to $480.2 million.

Net income rose to $28.4 million, or 20 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $25.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per share on revenue of $481.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rackspace shares closed at $53.13 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)