UPDATE 2-Rackspace raises buyback to up to $1 bln, shares jump

Aug 10 Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc
reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue and
raised its share buyback program to up to $1 billion, sending
its shares up 5.2 percent in extended trading on Monday.
The company said the buyback is in addition to the $200
million it had already bought back. The company announced a $500
million buyback program in November.
Results for the quarter and the outlook "will be a footnote
as the company announced a billion dollar incremental buyback
and that will trump all other news items of the day, whether it
should or not," Needham & Company analyst Richard Kugele said.
The company is facing price competition from Amazon.com
, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp for
cloud services that include online storage, processing power and
database services.
"While our overall sales momentum did pick up in the latter
part of Q2, our public cloud growth remained slow throughout the
quarter," Chief Executive Taylor Rhodes said.
Public cloud refers to shared physical hardware offered by
Rackspace to a number of users.
"I don't think there is a broader problem with public
cloud," Kugele said, adding that the problem seemed specific to
the company.
Revenue from Amazon's cloud operations - Amazon Web Services
(AWS) - nearly doubled in the second quarter, indicating that
the business was poised to drive sustainable earnings for the
online retailer, according to analysts.
Rackspace, which leases online storage space to companies
and provides its clients management and support services, also
said it expects third-quarter revenue to rise 2 percent to 3.5
percent on a constant currency basis.
Net income rose to $29.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended June 30, from $22.5 million, or 16
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10.9 percent to $489.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per
share on revenue of $490.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/s.
Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen 32.2 percent this
year.
