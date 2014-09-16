Rackspace says not to sell itself; shares fall

Sept 16 Cloud management services provider
Rackspace Hosting Inc said it would not sell itself,
sending its shares down 16.5 percent in after-market trading.
The company also named President Taylor Rhodes as chief
executive, replacing Graham Weston, who co-founded Rackspace.
Weston will become non-executive chairman.
Rackspace, which has been facing competition from companies
such as Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc,
started a strategic alternatives review in May after it received
buyout interests from multiple parties.
Rackspace shares closed at $39.34 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)