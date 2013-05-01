版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Radian shares down 3.7 pct premarket

NEW YORK May 1 Radian Group Inc : * Shares down 3.7 percent in premarket trading after results
