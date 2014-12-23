UPDATE 1-Radian to sell bond guaranty business to Assured Guaranty

(Adds details, background)

Dec 23 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc said it would sell its bond guaranty business to Assured Guaranty Ltd for $810 million to focus on mortgages and real estate and comply with proposed changes to rules governing private mortgage insurers.

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has proposed rules to tighten capital requirements for private insurers doing business with government-controlled mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The FHFA runs Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae through conservatorships after they were bailed out by taxpayers during the financial crisis.

"While we expect to fully comply (with the new rules), the sale of Radian Asset will help to accelerate our ability to do so," Radian Chief Executive S.A. Ibrahim said in a statement.

Radian, whose shares rose 3.5 percent to $16.80 in early trading on Tuesday, said it expected to complete the sale of Radian Asset Assurance Inc in the first half of 2015.

Assured Guaranty shares were up 2.3 percent at $26.02.

The sale of the unit is expected to result in a loss on a GAAP basis in the current quarter but would increase Radian's assets by about $790 million, Radian said.

Goldman Sachs is Radian's financial adviser. BofA Merrill Lynch advised Assured Guaranty. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)