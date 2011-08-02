UPDATE 3-Radian posts Q2 profit, sees claims going down

* Q2 EPS $1.03 vs loss/shr $4.31, last yr
* Books gains of $193.8 mln from investments in Q2
* Q2 primary delinquent loans fall by 5 percent sequentially
* Shares jump 27 pct
BANGALORE, Aug 2 Mortgage insurer Radian Group
Inc swung to a second-quarter profit from a year-ago
loss and said it expects claims to trail down after it reached
its peak this quarter, sending its shares up 27 percent.
The no.2 U.S. mortgage insurer also saw a decline in
mortgage insurance delinquencies for the sixth straight quarter.
For the second quarter, mortgage insurance claims paid were
$512.6 million, compared with $337.3 million a year ago.
"Though the new business they have been writing is sound,
they are still seeing the effects of some of their legacy loans
from the crisis. It'll take them a while to turn around the
corner," Standard & Poor's analyst Dick Smith said.
In the face of a housing market slump and high unemployment
rates, Radian posted better capital ratios than its peers.
Mortgage insurers like MGIC Investment , Genworth
and Old Republic International have been
struggling to meet capital adequacy benchmarks and have time and
again sought waivers to continue writing business in many states
in the United States.
PMI Group Inc has had to get a waiver to continue
writing insurance in a majority of the 16 states where it failed
to meet the minimum risk-to-capital ratios.
However, Radian's risk-to-capital ratio -- a measure of its
statutory capital relative to its insured risk in force -- came
in comfortably at 19.8:1, compared with the benchmark of 25:1.
Genworth's U.S. MI segment risk-to-capital ratio as of June
30 was an estimated 25:1.
"Our risk-to-capital ratio and financial flexibility gives
us a competitive edge," Radian Chief Executive S A Ibrahim said
in a statement.
NEW MORTGAGES DIP
Sequentially, the company wrote only $2.3 billion in new
mortgages, compared with $2.6 billion in the first quarter;
which it attributed to a "record low origination market."
S&P analyst Dick Smith said, "mortgage origination is a
problem. I don't think there's much of that type of business out
there."
The company, which turned to profit in the first quarter
after a string of losses, posted a second-quarter profit of
$137.1 million or $1.03 a share, compared with a loss of $475.1
million or $4.31 a share, a year ago.
Radian booked gains of $193.8 million from its investments
versus losses of $587.8 million in the year-ago.
The company's primary delinquent loans fell by 5 percent
from the first quarter.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company were trading up 82
cents at $3.90 in morning trade Tuesday, making them the top
percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange.
