UPDATE 1-Radian fires COO, cuts 7 pct workforce

Sept 21 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it has fired its Chief Operating Officer Robert Griffith and reduced its mortgage insurance and corporate workforce by about 7 percent.

The company did not disclose the reasons for Griffith's termination in the filing and did not immediately respond to telephone calls from Reuters.

According to a filing, the No.2 U.S. mortgage insurer had 584 employees in its mortgage insurance business as of Dec. 31, 2010.

The company, along with competitors, has been hit hard by the housing market slump and high unemployment rates.

Radian, MGIC Investment Corp , PMI Group Inc , Genworth Financial Inc and Old Republic International Corp insured millions of mortgages during the housing boom.

But when the loans went bust, they were left taking large losses, lowering their capital and raising risk ratios.

