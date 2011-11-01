UPDATE 1-Radian posts higher Q3 profit

* Q3 EPS $1.37 vs $0.84 last yr

* New mortgage insurance written rises to $4.1 bln

* Expects to write more than $5 bln in new insurance in Q4

Nov 1 U.S. mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit, as it recorded gains from securities and shelled out less money on claims.

July-September profit rose to $183.6 million, or $1.37 per share, from $112.2 million, or 84 cents per share, last year.

Third-quarter earnings included a gain from securities of about $206.6 million.

New mortgage insurance written rose to $4.1 billion in the quarter from $3.2 billion a year ago.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company expects to write new mortgage insurance worth more than $5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Radian paid $329.9 million in mortgage insurance claims in the quarter, down from $494.2 million a year ago.

The company's shares closed at $2.35 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)