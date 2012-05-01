UPDATE 3-Radian posts loss; says unit may breach risk-to-capital ratio

* Q1 loss $1.28/shr vs EPS $0.77 last year

* Paid claims down 40 pct to $218.2 mln

* Says Radian Guaranty will breach 25:1 levels in H2

* Shares down 5 percent

May 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc posted its second quarterly loss in a row, hurt by the change in value of certain financial instruments, and said its main mortgage insurance unit would likely breach risk levels in the second half of the year.

Radian and its rivals MGIC Investment Corp and Genworth Inc insure home loans when the downpayments are less than a fifth of the property's price.

These insurers underwrote millions of mortgages at low premiums in the heady days of the housing boom. But the wave of foreclosures, unleashed by the crisis that followed, hit t h eir capital levels and raised their risk ratios.

Risk-to-capital ratio at Radian Guaranty - the company's mortgage insurance unit - improved to 20.6:1 at March 31 from 21.5:1 at Dec. 31, Radian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite the fall in risk at the end of March, Radian expects the mortgage guaranty unit's risk ratio to breach the 25:1 level, the most common measure of permissible risk, without additional capital support.

The company has a new capitalized unit - Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc - that can begin writing insurance once Radian Guaranty breaches that level.

U.S. mortgage insurers have been creating new units to find a way around soaring risk ratios and to write more business.

Radian has tried to improve capital levels by selling some portfolios of Radian Asset - which sells financial guarantee products - to bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd and entering reinsurance deals.

Radian Asset is expected to pay an ordinary dividend of about $50 million to Radian Guaranty in July.

WRITES MORE NEW INSURANCE

While all mortgage insurers were battered by the foreclosure crisis, some were hit more than others. Last year, PMI Group went bankrupt and Old Republic stopped writing new business altogether.

Radian has benefited the most from the cutback in competition. It wrote $6.5 billion in new insurance for the first quarter. MGIC wrote $4.2 billion in the same period.

In April, Radian wrote about $2.6 billion in new insurance.

Losses on souring mortgages are ebbing. Paid claims dropped 40 percent to $218.2 million for the first quarter.

Radian said it expects net paid claims of about $1.1 billion for the full year, down from the $1.3 billion had it had expected earlier .

January-March loss was $169.2 million, or $1.28 per share. This included combined losses of $90.6 million from the change in fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments.

Radian's shares, which traded at more than $60 before the housing meltdown in 2007, were down 5 percent at $2.97 in morning trade Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.