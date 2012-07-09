UPDATE 1-Radian doubles mortgage insurance written in 2nd-qtr

* Writes $8.35 bln of new insurance in Q2
* June primary delinquent inventory falls
July 9 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc
said it wrote $8.35 billion in new insurance in the second
quarter, more than double the amount it wrote a year earlier.
It wrote $3 billion in new insurance in June, more than it
wrote in the whole second quarter last year.
Radian has been steadily gaining market share, as some
mortgage insurers have stopped writing new insurance due to
falling capital levels and regulators shut down some
competitors.
Radian and its rivals MGIC Investment Corp and
Genworth Inc insure mortgages when the down payments are
less than a fifth of the property's price. The companies were
saddled with billions of dollars in losses after the housing
crisis led to a wave of defaults and foreclosures.
The companies have been working through their inventory of
bad loans over the past year.
Radian's inventory of delinquent loans fell to 98,450 in
June from 99,694 in May.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $3.22 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.