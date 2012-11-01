Radian posts 3rd-qtr profit

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Inc posted a profit for the first time this year, as it wrote more new insurance and recorded net gains on investments.
Third-quarter net income fell to $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, from $183.6 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.
The company wrote $10.6 billion of new mortgage insurance in the third quarter.
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem