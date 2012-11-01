版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四 19:21 BJT

Radian posts 3rd-qtr profit

Nov 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Inc posted a profit for the first time this year, as it wrote more new insurance and recorded net gains on investments.

Third-quarter net income fell to $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, from $183.6 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

The company wrote $10.6 billion of new mortgage insurance in the third quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐