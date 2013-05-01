Radian's first quarter loss widens

May 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc's quarterly loss widened due to higher losses from changes in the fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments.

Net loss widened to $187.5 million, or $1.30 per share, in the first quarter, from $169.2 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

New mortgage insurance written for the quarter rose to $10.9 billion, from $6.5 billion a year earlier.