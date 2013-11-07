UPDATE 1-U.S. housing recovery boosts mortgage insurer Radian's volumes

* Third-quarter loss $0.07/share
* Posts loss of $7.1 million on investments
* Wrote new mortgage insurance of $13.7 bln in quarter
Nov 7 Radian Group Inc, the biggest
private U.S. mortgage insurer, wrote the second-highest
quarterly volume of new insurance in its history, helped by a
recovering housing market and fewer loan defaults.
However, the company posted a loss for the third quarter
compared with a profit a year earlier as it booked a loss on
investments after a large net gain in the prior period.
A recovery in the housing market has helped mortgage
insurers attract new and profitable business, giving them some
respite from the losses they have been posting since 2008.
"The high-quality business written after 2008, which
represents 57 percent of our primary risk in force, is expected
to generate attractive returns," Radian Chief Executive SA
Ibrahim said in a statement.
Mortgage insurers cover losses when homeowners default on
payments and foreclosures fail to recoup costs.
Radian wrote new mortgage insurance of $13.7 billion in the
third quarter, about 30 percent more than it did a year earlier.
The primary mortgage insurance delinquency rate fell to 7.8
percent in the quarter from 12.6 percent, indicating that loan
defaults had fallen.
Rival MGIC Investment Corp posted its second
straight quarterly profit in October after fewer people
defaulted on loans.
Radian reported a net loss of $12.7 million, or 7 cents per
share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net
profit of $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results include a loss of $7.1 million on investments
compared with a net gain of $84.7 million in the year-earlier
quarter.
Radian shares were up slightly at $14.62 in premarket
trading. The stock closed at $14.52 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange, having more than doubled so far this year.