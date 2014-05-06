版本:
2014年 5月 7日 星期三 04:37 BJT

Radian posts profit on fewer home loan defaults

May 6 Radian Group Inc, the biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer, reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier as fewer homeowners defaulted on their loans.

The company's net income was $202.8 million, or 94 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $187.5 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
