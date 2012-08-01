UPDATE 3-Radian eyes 2013 profit on market share gains

* Q2 loss/shr $0.90 vs EPS $1.03 year earlier
* Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio rises to 21:1
* Radian Asset to pay about $40 mln dividend to Radian
Guaranty in 2013
* Shares rise more than 18 pct
By Sharanya Hrishikesh
Aug 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Inc
expects to turn a profit next year as it takes advantage of
fewer players in a slowly recovering U.S. housing market to
aggressively write new business.
Radian doubled the insurance volumes it wrote during the
latest quarter to $8.3 billion as it gained market share from
its major competitors who have either been shut down, or are
hobbled by falling capital levels and tighter regulations.
PMI Group Inc went bankrupt last year, while Old
Republic Inc was forced to stop writing new insurance.
The state-backed Federal Housing Administration (FHA), which
backs about a third of all new mortgages, is cutting down on its
exposure to the market given its depleting cash reserves.
"If the pace of our new business volume continues, we expect
that by mid-2013 our book of business written after 2008 will be
larger than the book written in 2008 and prior," Chief Executive
S.A. Ibrahim told analysts on a post-earnings conference call.
The housing market, which collapsed during the 2007-2009
recession, has been a relative bright spot in the economy this
year, although it continues to face tight mortgage availability
and on-going foreclosures.
U.S. home prices rose for the fourth month in a row in May,
suggesting the recovery in the housing market continued to gain
traction.
Radian still expects its main mortgage insurance unit to
breach the level set by most states in the U.S. in the second
half of the year, if it does not get enough capital cushion.
Radian Guaranty's risk ratio has increased to 21:1 from the
previous quarter, even as the company continues to pump in money
to ensure the risk ratio does not breach the permissible level.
Radian Asset Assurance, which sells financial guarantee
products, paid a dividend of $54 million to Radian Guaranty in
July, and expects to pay another dividend of about $40 million
in 2013 to boost its capital levels.
The company expects a larger mortgage insurance operating
loss in the second half of the year due to seasonality that may
also affect its risk ratio.
Mortgage insurers like Radian, MGIC Investment Inc
and life insurer Genworth's mortgage unit, protect
lenders in cases where homebuyers make down payments below a
certain threshold.
They have been struggling to recoup their losses after the
housing bubble burst and foreclosures soared, saddling them with
large claims on unpaid home loans.
Genworth reported narrowing losses from its U.S. mortgage
insurance unit on Tuesday and said its primary insurance
regulator extended its capital waiver by another two years.
Mortgage insurers have been struggling to meet capital
adequacy benchmarks and have time and again sought waivers to
continue writing business in many states in the United States.
ANOTHER LOSS
Radian's net loss for the second quarter was $119.3 million,
or 90 cents per share, compared with net income of $137.1
million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
The loss for the quarter included combined losses from the
change in fair value of derivatives and other financial
instruments of $95.0 million.
The total number of primary delinquent loans fell 12 percent
from a year earlier.
Radian's shares, which traded at more than $67 before the
housing meltdown in 2007, were up more than 12 percent at $3.13
in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched
a high of $3.33 earlier in the session.
They have risen more than 37 percent since the beginning of
the year while the broader KBW Mortgage Finance Index has
risen more than 27 percent in the same period.