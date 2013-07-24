版本:
Mortgage insurer Radian loss narrows as premium income rises

July 24 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a rise in its premium income.

Radian's loss fell to $33.2 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter from $119.3 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net premiums earned rose 14 percent to $213.1 million.
