Mexico telecoms regulator looking at options after voided TV license

MEXICO CITY, April 10 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Friday that it will analyze its next step after media group Grupo Radio Centro failed to pay a sum to secure one of two new TV networks recently auctioned under a telecommunications reform.

Grupo Radio Centro earlier on Friday said it did not pay the 3.1 billion pesos ($204 million) it had offered for the new network and that it would cover a 415 million peso deposit required to bid for the network.

A spokeswomen for the telecoms regulator said this week the watchdog is likely to call for another auction. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)
