RadioShack to open small stores in China in joint venture

June 7 RadioShack Corp is taking a
minority stake in a joint venture that will open small-format
stores in greater China, with the first location set to open in
Shanghai next month.
RadioShack will take a 49 percent stake in the venture while
Cybermart, an affiliate of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd,
will own 51 percent. They plan to operate stores in mainland
China, as well as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau under the
RadioShack name.
RadioShack will contribute $2.94 million upfront, and the
two partners may contribute another $34 million over the next
three years.
RadioShack, which gets the bulk of its revenue in North
America, said in its most recent annual report it planned to
expand internationally as growth rates could be greater.
Like larger rival Best Buy Co Inc, RadioShack has
struggled to attract U.S. shoppers who increasingly buy their
gadgets online.
In 2011, RadioShack's sales at stores open at least a year
fell 2.2 percent, and declined in the first quarter of 2012.