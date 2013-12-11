版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 21:20 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Radio One names Alan Leinwand vice president and general manager, Washington DC market

Dec 11 Radio One Inc : * Announces that Alan Leinwand has been named vice president and general manager of the Washington, DC market * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
