RadioShack lender asks judge to intervene in auction

| March 25
March 25 A RadioShack Corp lender
asked a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge to intervene in the auction
of the electronics retailer and said it had submitted a bid to
liquidate the chain that was "materially superior" to one
favored by RadioShack.
Salus Capital Partners said in a Wednesday court filing it
had submitted a bid jointly with three liquidators to offer $271
million in cash at the auction that began on Monday.
The lender said, however, that RadioShack favored a proposal
from hedge fund Standard General, even though its bid included
only $16.4 million in cash. Standard General planned to keep
open about 1,740 RadioShack stores, many in conjunction with
wireless operator Sprint Corp.
"The process was neither fair nor transparent, and there was
never a level playing field for potential bidders," Salus said
in the filing.
The outcome of the auction may rest with Judge Brendan
Shannon. Salus asked Shannon to schedule a hearing before
Thursday morning, when the judge is currently scheduled to
approve the results of the auction. Shannon had not granted
Salus's request for immediate hearing as of midday Wednesday,
according to the court's docket.
The bidding began with a proposal worth around $145 million
from Standard General. The private auction is taking place at
the New York offices of the Jones Day law firm, and the money
raised will go toward repaying RadioShack creditors.
Salus said the most recent $158.3 million bid from Standard
General included little cash and most was being paid in the form
of a credit bid, or debt forgiveness.
Standard General provided RadioShack with a $535 million
financing package last year to help the retailer build up
inventory for the key year-end shopping season.
Standard General partner David Glazek and a RadioShack
spokeswoman declined to comment.
Salus' bid is conditioned in part on it being able to force
other debt holders to disgorge $129 million in payments that
RadioShack recently made, which Salus argues were improper.
RadioShack entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February with
more than 4,000 stores. Video game retailer GameStop Corp plans
to buy up to 163, which leaves more than 2,000 that will close
by the end of March.
Founded in 1921, the chain was once the go-to retailer for
electronics, but became increasingly irrelevant in the digital
age.
The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Leslie Adler)