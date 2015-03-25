UPDATE 1-RadioShack auction headed for courtroom showdown

(Recasts with court filings from Standard General)
By Tom Hals
March 25 An auction for RadioShack Corp
failed to resolve whether the electronics retailer
will remain in business as bidders attacked each in court
filings, setting up a showdown before a judge on Thursday.
A U.S. Bankruptcy judge will likely have to determine if the
chain will be sold to a hedge fund as an ongoing business, or be
turned over to liquidators who say they can raise more cash by
selling everything from inventory to fixtures.
A private auction that began on Monday in the New York law
offices of Jones Day was meant to pick the best bid, with the
money raised going to pay off the retailers creditors.
By early Wednesday, however, one of RadioShack's lenders,
Salus Capital Partners, asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge
overseeing the case to intervene. Salus said it and three
liquidators submitted a bid that offered $271 million in cash
and was "materially superior" to a proposal favored by
RadioShack.
RadioShack preferred a proposal from hedge fund Standard
General, which would keep open about 1,740 RadioShack stores,
many in conjunction with wireless operator Sprint Corp.
Salus criticized the Standard General bid, saying it
included only $16.4 million in cash. "The process was neither
fair nor transparent, and there was never a level playing field
for potential bidders," Salus said in its filing.
Standard General shot back later in the day saying Salus'
allegations were completely without merit. In a court filing, it
asked Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss
Salus' attempt to disrupt the auction.
Salus has asked Shannon to prevent Standard General from
paying for its proposal in the form of a credit bid, or debt
forgiveness.
Standard General provided RadioShack with a $535 million
financing package last year to help the retailer build up
inventory for the key year-end shopping season.
The hedge fund in its filing did not appear to disclose the
estimated value of its bid, or say how much cash it was planning
to use.
RadioShack entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February with
more than 4,000 stores.
Founded in 1921, the chain was once the go-to retailer for
electronics, but became increasingly irrelevant in the digital
age.
The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)