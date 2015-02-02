NYSE says started process to delist RadioShack

Morning News Call - India, May 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05112017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Heavy Elec