2015年 2月 3日

NYSE says started process to delist RadioShack

Feb 2 The New York Stock Exchange said its regulatory arm is taking action to delist the shares of troubled retailer RadioShack Corp from the exchange, and would suspend trading of the stock immediately.

The exchange said it reached the decision as RadioShack does not intend to submit a business plan to address the company's non-compliance with its listing standards. (bit.ly/1CrbPV5) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
