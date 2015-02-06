版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 7日 星期六 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-Radioshack lawyer says company plans to obtain court approval for bidding procedures within 14 days

Feb 6 Radioshack Corp

* Lawyer says company plans to accept competing bids for assets, including bids to liquidate assets -- court hearing

* Lawyer says company plans to obtain court approval for bidding procedures within 14 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nick Brown)
