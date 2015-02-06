版本:
BRIEF-Judge would consider changing Radioshack sale hearing date if stakeholders deem unfair

Feb 6 Radioshack Corp

* U.S. bankruptcy judge tentatively schedules RadioShack sale hearing for march 12 -- court hearing

* Judge says would consider changing date if stakeholders deem it unfair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nick Brown)
