Salus Capital complaint urges cap on credit bid for RadioShack

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Salus Capital LLC filed
an adversary complaint on Wednesday in RadioShack Corp's Chapter
11 bankruptcy that seeks to hold credit bidding in the
electronic retailer's upcoming auction to $111 million.
RadioShack won bankruptcy court approval last month to
auction about 2,000 of its stores with an initial $200 million
bid from Standard General hedge fund, which will keep about half
of the stores open and operate them under an agreement with
Sprint Corp.
Credit bidding allows a creditor to use the debt it is owed
as currency during a bankruptcy auction sale. It is unclear how
much of its credit Standard General plans to use in its bid at
the March 23 auction.
RadioShack owes Salus, a middle-market lender and subsidiary
of Harbinger Group Inc, and Cerberus Capital Management $250
million for a loan.
Salus and RadioShack declined to comment on the filing.
Standard General was not immediately available for comment.
The case is In re: RadioShack Corp, et al., Case No.
15-10197 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Chris Reese)