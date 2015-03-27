版本:
Lender says to make 'significant' new bid for RadioShack

WILMINGTON, Del, March 27 A lender to bankrupt RadioShack Corp told a U.S. judge on Friday it was prepared to present a new offer that was a "significant improvement" over a rival proposal that was selected as a winning bidder at an auction this week.

Anthony Clark, an attorney for Salus Capital Partners, said the lender was working on the bid and he called it "a significant improvement over anything in front of the court right now." (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Richard Chang)
